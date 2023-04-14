Pupils shine in Mombasa County Primary Schools Athletic Championship

Mombasa County Primary Schools Athletic Championship started on Friday with pupils fighting for various honours in track events at Shimo la Tewa Bortsal Institute grounds.

The championship will be used to select athletes to represent Mombasa County team squad to participate in the Coast Region Athletics Championships to be held in Taveta, Taita Taveta County next week.

Levis Kiada of Kisauni Sub-County clocked 16 minutes 23.0 seconds to emerge the winner in the boys' 5,000 metres race. His compatriot Emmanuel Mwinga (16:49.0) was second while Khamis Kiponda of Jomvu timed 17:0.8 for third place.

In girls' 5,000m, Hope Bright of Jomvu won in 21.00.0, Riziki Hamisi of Kisauni and Fatuma Mwalimu of Likoni taking second and third positions in 21:12.0 and 21:27.0 respectively.

James Kiarie of Kisauni won the 100m race for boys when he returned 12.56 seconds while Alishe Abdalla of Mvita finished second in 12.70. Francis Yawa of Kisauni was third in 12.72.

Rukiya Kahindi of Jomvu was the winner of the girls' 100m event, clocking 14.50 followed by Amina Rashid of Changamwe (14.70) as Likoni’s Angelina Chechi finished third in 14.79.