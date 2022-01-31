Kenyan skier Sabrina Wanjiku upset afer Winter Olympics' dream dashed

Sabrina Simader Wanjiku

Kenya’s Sabrina Simader Wanjiku skiing in a past event. Wanjiku finished 23rd in the 44-strong field in the ladies’ super-G in Saturday’s opening alpine skiing event at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Simader is the only child to her single mother and was introduced to skiing at the age of three by her late Austrian step father, who owned a ski mountain called Hansberry.
  • The Alpine Skier is fluent in German, French and Kikuyu and visits Kenya at least once every year.

Kenya’s Alpine skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader is crestfallen at not being able to feature in the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics slated for February 4 to 20.

