Kenyan Bilal Mohamed marks his international debut in style

Kenyan Bilal Mohamed marked his international debut in style by winning the gamrX African Championship played in Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend.

The 25-year-old floored home player Chukwudi Okoli “Looks” 3-2 in a pulsating Street Fighter 6 final played at the Landmark Convention Centre.

Bilal thanked the Esports Kenya Federation for the opportunity to grace the championship. He called for more support to be given to Kenyan players so they could play in international tournaments.

"I thank Allah for this blessing of a victory. It's my first tournament away from home. I am grateful to the Esports Kenya Federation for providing me with this opportunity to compete at the international stage,” said Mohamed.

“It feels amazing to conquer Africa. I hope this victory opens the door for more Kenyan esports players to compete internationally.”

On his part Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi congratulated Bilal while promising to take more Kenyan players to international competitions.

"Kudos to Bilal. He has made Kenya Proud today. We are happy with his performance. It is a testament to the progress we are making. Now we have the motivation to send many more Kenyan players to these international tournaments. We have a lot more in store this year and we urge our players to keep working hard,” said Lusigi.