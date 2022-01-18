Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Kenya withdraws from Beijing Winter Olympics

Sabrina Simader Wanjiku

Kenya’s Sabrina Simader Wanjiku skiing in a past event. Wanjiku finished 23rd in the 44-strong field in the ladies’ super-G in Saturday’s opening alpine skiing event at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Simader was the only Kenya’s representative where she finished 38th in the women's Super-G, but failed to finish in the Women's giant slalom second stage after settling 59th in the first stage.
  • Katheku has been training through scholarships in South Korea and USA, but due to travel restrictions, he was unable to honour qualification events in the last two years. 
  • Moronge, a resident in Czech Republic, was on the path to Olympics, but restrictions in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic made him miss out on qualification events to gain enough points for Beijing. 

Kenya has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled for February 4 to 20 in Beijing, China.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.