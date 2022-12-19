Kenya’s star shines brightly in Mombasa Tong-IL Moo-Do Open

Kenya’s team “Jasiri” extended its lead in the Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Martial Arts Championship after securing 77 medals on the second day of the event at Aga Khan Academy on Monday.

“Jasiri”, who bagged 28 medals on the first day, managed to get 22 gold medals, 26 silver and 29 bronze on Monday.

South Korea are in second position with four gold medals and a silver with Zambia in third place having collected a gold medal, three silver and four bronze medals. India are fourth with a gold and two bronze medals.

Paraguay have managed three silver medals, USA two bronze medals and Brazil have one bronze medal.

In the senior women’s novice team category, Lorna Abiero and Lizzanne Adhiambo won two gold medals on 8.80 points. The second team of Jane Kiarie, Triza Kinyanjui and Eunice Wambugha got silver medals.

Zambia’s Nathalie Chitalu, Simyeon Jimaddoum managed a bronze medal each.

In the women free style event, India took gold from Erica Seguira, silver was won by Lorna Abiero of Kenya and Jung Jin Joo of USA scooped the bronze medal.

In men freestyle category Division 1, Zambia won gold through Michael Zulu having scored 9.50 points, followed by George Omolo of Jasiri with 9.25points. The third place went to Sanghun Kim of Korea with 9.10 points.