Kenya bags first medals at Deaflympics

In Caxis do Sul, Brazil

The Kenyan contingent here for the delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics can finally afford a smile following brilliant performances by home athletes Serah Kimani and Grancy Kandagor inthe women’s 10,000 metres.

Kimani and Kandagor bagged silver and bronze respectively behind winner Lourdes Ponce Juarez of Mexico in the competition held on Sunday morning local time at Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track.

It attracted nine athletes with favourite Winn Bugosi, who pulled out halfway after a nasty fall, the other Kenyan in the contest.

Wangari was favourite in the race as she always looked strong in front despite the extremely cold weather.

But with two laps to go, Juarez overtook her, never to look back until she crossed the finish line first in 38 minutes and 06.59 seconds. Kimani followed closely in 38:26.41 while Kandagor, who had also suffered a fall in the early stages of the race, finished third in 38.38.93.

“I started well but got exhausted at some point. I felt totally worn out in the final lap but my spirit kept telling me I could do it, so I held on,” said an elated Kimani after the race.

"I am so proud of this silver medal because I feel that I really worked for it. It is my first time competing in such a terribly cold environment. It made my knees weak, but I kept on assuring myself that I have a goal to reach, I’m glad I did it," she added.

She hopes to bag a double in the competition when she returns to the track on Saturday in the women’s 5000m.

"I strongly believe that I can get a gold in the coming race because it's much shorter than the 10000m we did today," she said.

Kandagor said that they had planned for a Kenyan sweep in the contest but Bugosi’s fall thwarted the arrangement.

"We wanted to make Kenyans proud by winning all the medals. The plan was on course until when my colleague (Bugosi" fell and could not proceed with the race because on injury. But we thank God for the two medals because it was not easy getting them in this bad weather," she said.

The team's coach Samuel Kibet was elated by the two medals and has promised for more.

"To me it is a worthy performance since it's the first time that Kenya is getting medals in long distance in the women's category.

"I think that my girls put up a good show against a pool of strong competitors. I'm glad that we have finally opened the medals chapter in this Deaflympics," he said.

The two medals brought to an end what has been a gloomy week for the Kenyan contingent following poor performances in basketball (men and women), handball (men and women) and women's football.

The teams are yet to register a win in the competition. The men's handball were lucky to be awarded a walkover after their would-be opponents failed to show up for the Games.