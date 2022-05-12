KDF upbeat after signing disbanded Tigers players

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team has absorbed players from their youth side, Tigers, that has been disbanded as they gear up for the Kenya Handball Federation National League scheduled to start later this month at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech believes the addition of the youth will strengthen their bid to reclaim the league title they last won in 2016.

KDF finished fifth in the regular league last season before powering to the final of the Super Cup in March where they lost to their nemesis National Cereals and Produce Board 26-26.

“We now have a strong outfit and the fight for positions will be more competitive which is a good thing. We hope to build on our performance during the Super Cup to finally reclaim the title," said Kipkoech.

Kipkoech also revealed that KDF's other formations, the likes of Thika and Kahawa men's teams and Nanyuki women's team, may not participate in the league if they don't get sponsorship.

KDF will be without the services of their coach Nickson Ayaro, who is away on official duties, with former player Emmanuel Kieti taking over on an interim basis.

At the same time, KHF Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said three more men's and one women's teams have joined the league.

The teams are Nairobi City Council (men and women), National Youth Service (men) and University of Eldoret (men).

Omondi said more teams will make the league interesting.