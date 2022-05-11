Handball: KDF Tigers team disbanded

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's handball team has absorbed players from their youth side (Tigers), which has been disbanded as they gear up for the 2022 Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League season scheduled for later this month at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The move, KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech says, is to have one strong outfit that will compete for the elusive title they last won in 2016.

KDF finished fifth last season before they made amends and settled for second position during the Super Cup event last March.

Tigers placed 12th in the 19-team league at the end of the regular season.

"It's not only in handball, but other disciplines as well in the Forces. We have embraced the new development and the players drawn from both sides have started daily training at the Nyayo stadium handball court," said the official.

"We now have a strong outfit and the fight for slots will be more competitive which is a good thing. We hope to build on our performance during the Super Cup to finally reclaim the title," he added.

KDF lost to nemesis National Cereals and Produce Board 26-26 in the final.

Kipkoech also revealed that KDF's other formations like Thika and Kahawa men's teams and Nanyuki women's team may not participate in the league if they don't get sponsorship.

Ahead of the new season, KDF will be without the services of coach Nickson Ayaro, who is away on official duties, with former player Emmanuel Kieti holding brief for him.

At the same time, KHF Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said three men and one women's team have joined the league.

The teams are Nairobi City Council (men and women), National Youth Service (men) and University of Eldoret men. Omondi said the more teams, the merrier the league.