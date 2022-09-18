KDF outlast rivals Cereals in handball league at Nyayo

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) held on to a four-goal lead at the start of the second half to defeat rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 29-25 in the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The win saw KDF move to second on the standings with 12 points from seven matches same as Cereals but the forces side have a game in hand.

Leaders and record champions Nairobi Water, who are inactive this weekend, have 16 points from eight matches.

Cereals, who have been winning matches by scoring on their fast breaks, found the going tough against KDF, who defended as a unit to deny them chances to score. Cereals trailed 12-16 at the breather.

KDF trio of Euphrasia Mukasia, Sarah Wasike and Carren Lutengeya were a joy to watch as they combined well upfront.

Poor passing was Cereals' main undoing as the match gathered momentum but they will have veteran goalkeeper Regina Waithera to thank for not losing the match with a bigger margin after she made impressive saves.

Mukasia (10) and Lutengeya (6) emerged top scorers for the winners while Akinyi (9) and Jecinta Leli(4) top-scored for Cereals.

Cereals keeper Waithera said they approached the match casually.

“We lost the plot in the second half and we did little to counter our opponents,” said Waithera.

KDF player Mukasia said: “We had no choice but to win the match. It’s a move in the right direction.”

In the earlier women’s matches played at the same venue, National County Council Government(NCCG) recorded their first win of the season after they defeated New Hope 32-14.

NCCG had played seven matches without a win and team manager Beverly Abulamusi attributed the win to hard work and perseverance.

“It has been a long time coming and I hope we build on the win. The team has put in the work and I’m happy the efforts have finally paid off,” said Abulamusi.

Winnie Cherop (14) led the scoring charts for the winners while Florence Sanyisia top-scored for the losers.