KDF crowned Kick Boxing National League winners

Kenya Defence Forces on Saturday evening were crowned the overall winners of the full contact Kick boxing National League at United States International University of Africa (USIU-A).

Nakuru, Ruai and One Tribe finished second, third and fourth respectively as the season came to its conclusion after nine tournaments being squared across different counties.

KDF amassed 12 medals, Nakuru bagged nine, Ruai scooped seven, while One Tribe gym went home with five medals in the full contact boxing National League.

The 2024 season is expected to start early February.

The military team, under the tutelage of Alex Kiarie, who was represented by Team Manager Peter Thuo Kimani congratulated his charges for the impressive performances throughout he season.

“We are happy to have won this title and next season will be more promising. My team is very talented and is hungry for more success,” said Kimani.

KDF heavyweight Amos Washiali ran over his opponent Kennedy Gekondo of Tsunami with deadly kicks and blows to win his category with a unanimous decision.

0scar Matiku, who is also from KDF and weighing under 63.5kg, knocked out Mathew Kirika of Ruai in the second round. Mechizedek Barasa (KDF) overpowered Don Oredo of Nakuru in the finals under 80kg category.

Kickboxer Stephen Oyondi of Ruai beat Joash Sika of Nakuru to win the 60kg category.

In the ladies category, Georgina Nyambura of Ruai outsmarted Mina Visavadia of USIU, while in the low kick division, KDF also showed its prowess as Mathew Lwano bagged the bragging rights against a tough onslaught from Bobby Kamande of One Tribe gym

Kenya Kick Boxing Federation Secretary Willie Ng’ang’a said it was a perfect season as they nurtured new talent and identified players for the national men and women's teams.