Kakamega High dominate in rugby at Yala championship

East Africa rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School on Saturday began their hunt for the Yala Invitational title on a bright note on the first day of the competition at St Marys School in Siaya County.

More than 25 secondary schools drawn from across the country are taking part in the ninth edition of the annual games organised by the management of St Marys School.

Coached by Amos Wamanga, sizzling Kakamega, who are also the national champions, dominated despite being pooled together with their rivals from western region St Peters Mumias Boys High School and Nyanza regional champions Maseno School.

In their opening game, Kakamega thrashed Maseno 13-0 before humiliating Bushiangala Secondary School from Kakamega County. They later beat St Peters Mumias 3-0.

“We were well-prepared for this event, beating Nyanza champions Maseno was not an easy job. Above all, l want to thank our principal Mr Jared Orina for sponsoring us to attend this even,” said Wamanga.

In other results, Maseno School lost all their first three matches while St Peters Mumias managed two wins and one loss.

Maseno School rugby head coach Stephen Oluoch attributed the poor run to having inexperienced players in his squad. Oluoch said that he will use the tournament to make changes in the squad before the start of secondary school games.

“Most of my good players were in Form Four and they have left the school after sitting the national examinations. We will do our best and ensure we have the best team in the country soo,” he said.

In handball, hosts Yala beat Maliera High School from Siaya County 15-2 in a Pool “A” match while Maseno School edged Chulambo 16-12. In Pool “B”, Kisumu Boys High School thrashed Sawagongo Boys School 15-1 as Nyamninia Secondary School, also from Siaya County, won 19-8 against Mbale Boys from Vihiga County.

In basketball, Sawagongo won 48-27 against Maliera with Kakamega beating Yala 40-32.

The games are set to end today after the conclusion of the preliminary matches yesterday.

Kenneth Mukok, the official who is coordinating the games, said that no hitches had been reported on the first day of the championships.