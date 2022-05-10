25 schools enter Yala Invitational sports jamboree

More than 25 schools are expected to take part in the ninth edition of the Yala Invitational annual games to be held at St Mary's School, Yala in Siaya County this weekend.

The games are a major schools’ sport event in Nyanza region organised by the management of St Mary’s School and are aimed at nurturing fledging talent.

The two-day games are expected to offer young players the chance to shine, particularly at this time when schools sports is returning after more than a two-year hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

First school event

This will be the first school sports event to be held in the region since the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) championships were abruptly suspended in March 2020 when Kenya reported its first case of Covid-19.

The tournament will feature rugby sevens, rugby 15s, basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, handball and racquet games.

The winners will be given trophies and certificates of participation among other awards.

In rugby 15s, hosts Yala will clash with national secondary schools champions Kakamega High, Koyonzo, Vihiga Boys and Butula Boys.

“So far, 25 teams have confirmed participation. Kindly note that a participation fee of Sh2,000 will be charged for every team present. Accommodation will be available at Sh300 per student per day,” Kenneth Mukok, the official in charge of the games said in a statement.

Eight pitches

Speaking to Nation Sport yesterday, Mukok announced that eight pitches had been inspected and passed fit to host football and rugby.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best games since the tournament was started in 2013. We have invited teams from across the country,” he said.

The tournament has helped unearth several stars in various disciplines and given them an opportunity to purse sports at the elite level.

They include Levy Amunga, who features for Kenya Sevens rugby, Barry Robbinson who plays for Kabras Sugar RFC and Reagan Otieno, who player for Premier League side KCB.

Other venues that will host matches are Yala Township Primary and Ulumbi Secondary School.