Joseph Methu, Sasha Mongeli make their move in chess tourney

Former top seed Joseph Methu and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli were on the steering wheel of the 2023 Kenya National Chess Championship (KNCC) after three rounds of matches on Wednesday.

Methu, whose Fide rating is 1986, maintained his perfect start in the Open Section of the competition ongoing at Charter Hall in Nairobi with a victory over Kimingi Kimani (1758) in the third round.

Joseph Methu patiently ponders his next move during the 2023 National Chess Championship, Open Section contest on December 27, 2023 at Nairobi Charter Hall. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

After outwitting Simon Kaseu (1322) and Zadock Nyakundi (1612) in the two opening rounds on Tuesday, Mathu - who locally plays for KCB Chess Club - topped with three points.

It was the same case for Mongeli (1724) in the Ladies' Section.

The Open Section, whose winner will drive away in a brand new Nissan Note car on Saturday, has attracted 209 participants.

Methu was scheduled to face Steve Austine (1801) in a round four match Wednesday evening.

Top seed Kenneth Omolo (2088) failed to maintain his perfect start in the competition after losing to Lenny Mataiga (1764) in round three.

He had floored Kyle Kuka (1336) and JohnPaul Getange (1619) on Tuesday.

Mehul Gohil (1966), who is hoping to win his third car of the competition by defending his Open Section title, was held by Moses Andiwoh (1741) in their round three contest.

Defending champion Mehul Gohil patiently strategises during the 2023 National Chess Championship, Open Section contest on December 27, 2023 at Nairobi Charter Hall. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Gohil defeated Nigel Oddiaga (1317) and Tom Amwai (1593) in the two rounds held on Tuesday.

The three-time winner was awarded a brand new Mazda Demio car in 2019 and 2022 after emerging as the best player in the Open Section.

In the Ladies' Section, which attracted 49 participants, Mongeli defeated Zuri Kaloki (1359) to maintain her perfect start.

The 2021 winner had outsmarted Brenda Chagwaya (1133) and Tracy Korir (1268) on Tuesday.

Mongeli was scheduled to face Francisca Kagwiria (1308) Wednesday evening.

Sasha Mongeli ponders her next move during the 2023 Kenya National Chess Championship, Ladies Section, on December 27, 2023 at Nairobi Charter Hall. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Defending champion and Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai, Glenda Madelta, Cassidy Maina and Kagwiria are the other female players who won in all their three matches.

The Ladies Section’s champion will pocket Sh100,000.

Chess Kenya has extended the cash awards in the Open Section up to the 10th place finisher, while in the Ladies Section, only the top five participants will be awarded.

The first and second runners-up in the Open Section will receive Sh100,000 and Sh50,000, respectively. The first and second runners-up in the Ladies' Section will receive Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 each.