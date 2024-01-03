Inside Uganda's plan to tame Kenya's sporting dominance

Kenya's sporting rivalry with Uganda dates back to pre-independence and has continued to thrive in recent years with our 'noisy' neighbours enjoying considerable success across various disciplines.

From the football, rugby and cricket pitches to athletics track and netball courts, Ugandans have proved to be a force to reckon with when they come up against Kenyans.

From the 2012 London Olympic Games when Stephen Kiprotich shocked favourite Kenyans to win marathon gold before confirming his status with victory at the 2013 world championships, Ugandans have always gate-crashed Kenya’s party.

This year, it's Jacob Kiplimo, who clinched the World Athletics Cross Country Championships men’s 10km title in Bathurst, Australia, on February 18.

Cheptegei reigns in Budapest

Kiplimo’s compatriot Joshua Chegtegei, who was the defending champion, settled for bronze behind Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi in an event Kenya failed to get a medal for the first time since 2009.

Uganda dominated at the World Athletics Championships held August in Budapest, Hungary where Cheptegei defended his 10,000m title as fellow countryman Victor Kiplangat added the world marathon title to his Commonwealth crown.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo wins the senior men's 10km race during the World Cross Country Championships at the Mount Panaroma Circuit in Bathurst, Australia on February 18, 2023. Photo credit: Getty Images |

In football, it normally gets fiery on the eve of a match between Harambee Stars (Kenya national men’s football team) and The Cranes (Uganda national men’s football team), as netizens of the two countries are known to trade all manner of banter on social media platforms.

On the pitch, the contests are always explosive, as apart from seeking qualifications to various tournaments, the countries also battle for the bragging rights.

But looking at how Uganda has in recent times overtaken Kenya in most sports, especially in the ending year, even the dreaded Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) would today be cautious in daring their neighbours for an online ‘war’ on the performance by their national teams.

Uganda dominated both the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 Boys tournament and Africa Cup of Nations U-15 (Pan-Africa Schools Football) Cecafa Regional Championship and stunned Kenya Simbas to win the 2023 Victoria Cup.

In cricket, Uganda have overtaken Kenya in both the shorter (T20) and longer (One Day International) versions of the game, while in netball, as Kenya’s struggles persist, the She Cranes have become habitual Netball World Cup contestants.

Kenya hosted the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 Boys tournament at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega from November 25 to December 8 last year.

Eight countries namely; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Zanzibar and South Sudan graced the competition that attracted thousands of fans. And just like many had predicted heading into the tournament, Kenya’s Junior Stars booked a date with Uganda Junior Cranes in the final.

Ugandan juniors win Cecafa

With both teams having registered impressive results on the road to the final, it was difficult to tell who stood a good chance of claiming the bragging rights. Kenya, coached by Salim Babu had won all their group matches against Rwanda (1-0), Somali (4-1) and Sudan (5-0).

In the semi-final, the hosts defeated Tanzania 4-3 in post-match penalties after they battled to a barren draw in both normal and extra-time. Uganda, on the other hand lost 1-0 to Tanzania but bounced back to winning ways against Zanzibar (2-1) and South Sudan (2-0) at the group stage.

Uganda defeated Rwanda 1-0 in the semi-finals. In front of thousands of home supporters, Uganda coached by Morley Byekwaso defeated Kenya 2-1 in a tough final at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on December 8.

Syphas Owuor fired Kenya ahead in the 65th minute but Uganda equalised with 12 minutes to go through Batiibwe Okello to force extra time. Hakim Mutebi then struck just 50 seconds into extra time to seal the title for the Uganda Cranes juniors, to leave the packed stadium stunned.

Uganda's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Cecafa Under-18 Boys tournament final match against Kenya on December 8, 2023 at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

It was more misery for Kenyan football in the Cecafa Zonal qualifiers of Caf African Football School Championships held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after both the U15 Boys’ and girls’ teams were knocked-out of the competition.

Uganda bagged all the titles and will represent the region in the continental championship set for April.

In the boys’ category, Kenya took the fair play award and the bronze medal after settling third behind winners Uganda and silver medalists Tanzania.

Uganda defeated Tanzania 4-2 in post-match penalties of the final after they battled to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Kenya lost 2-1 to Uganda in the girls’ final.

Veteran football administrator Nicholas Musonye said Uganda dominated the competitions since they have proper football structures.

“When I was there (Cecafa Secretary General), I was impressed with what Uganda were doing in terms of identifying and nurturing talent,” said Musonye.

“They have a proper youth structure and they don’t cheat in age as many people have been saying. Those are just big boys. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo is hands on.”

Veteran coach instructor Bob Oyugi opined: “Uganda has a strong junior and youth football structures therefore it is not by luck that they are performing well in the region.”

Ugandan cricket on the rise

If Uganda's dominance over Kenya in the two football tournaments was a surprise, then their recent success in cricket should be a shocker!

Until 2011, Kenya was a cricket powerhouse, featuring in five International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cups; four ODI (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011 and one T20 (2007).

But the unending leadership wrangles at Cricket Kenya interfered with the talent development structure in the country and today, Uganda are the region's new giants.

Last year, Kenya and Uganda met six times in men’s cricket, the Cricket Cranes triumphing in a massive five matches.

By virtue of finishing second in the Africa Regional qualifiers held in November in Windhoek in Namibia, Uganda qualified for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States of America and West Indies from June 4 to 30 next year.

Uganda players celebrate with the trophy after beating Kenya by 91 runs in the 2023 Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa, on December 19, 2023. Photo credit: Uganda Cricket Association |

The Cricket Cranes qualified alongside leaders Namibia with 10 and 12 points respectively while Kenya failed after finishing a disappointing fifth with six points.

Kenya lost by 33 runs to Uganda in the Africa Regional qualifiers while in the final of the 2023 Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Gauteng in South Africa on December 19, the Cricket Cranes thrashed Kenya by 91 runs.

Previously in June at the inaugural Continent Cup T20 Africa held at Nairobi Gymkhana, Uganda defeated Kenya by one run in the final.

Botswana and Rwanda also graced the competition where teams met three times with the top two sides qualifying for the final.

Kenya defeated Uganda by 88 runs in their first meeting but the Cricket Cranes won the two other matches by 47 runs and five wickets respectively.

“We've built a well-balanced team that has played together for a couple of years, so we understand each other well,” said Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba in regards to their recent impressive performances.

“Our all-rounders give us several options, both batting and bowling. We believe that if we play good cricket, it will bring us success.”

In the women’s cricket, while Uganda booked a ticket to the Global Qualifier of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup alongside test nation Zimbabwe, Kenya failed after performing dismally.

Zimbabwe defeated Uganda by six wickets in the final of the Africa Region qualifiers held at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Uganda from December 9 to 17.

The tournament was the cut to the Global qualifiers to be held in Dubai in the first quarter of 2024. Kenya’s only victory in the tournament was a 20-run win (DSL method) over Botswana in their last group match after they lost by 62 runs to Zimbabwe and seven wickets (DSL method) to Tanzania.

As of December 22 last year, Uganda were placed 22nd in Men’s T20 rankings, seven places above Kenya.

Heading into the Africa Regional qualifiers in Windhoek in Namibia, Uganda and Kenya were ranked 23rd and 30th respectively. In the Women’s T20 rankings, Uganda were ranked 18th as of December 18, six places above Kenya.

Kenya cricket legend Aasif Karim said for Kenya to regain its lost cricket glory, CK must establish a strong development structure and competitive local league.

“In any sport, you must have a solid development structure meaning you have Under 11, 13, 15 and 17 categories because the Tikolo’s (Steve) and Odumbe (Maurice) in cricket will be long gone then what is coming through. We also need a very strong domestic competition meaning there is a strong interest by members of that club,” said Karim.

While Kenya’s netball has gone down the abyss that little is heard of it, the She Cranes again put Uganda on the global map by finishing fifth in the 2023 Netball World Cup that was held in Cape Town South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

Simbas fall in Victoria Cup

Uganda defeated hosts South Africa 49-47 in the fifth place pay-off.

Australia were crowned champions after defeating England 61-45 in the final. Uganda’s previous appearances at the Netball World Cup were in 1997, 2015 and 2019. Kenya failed to qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup after losing 72-31 to Malawi and 47-30 to Zambia in Pretoria in August 2022.

FLYING SIMBAS! Kenya winger Joel Inzuga prepares to land for a try against Uganda during their Victoria Cup decider match at King’s Park Arena, Kampala on November 5, 2023. Uganda won 21-20 Photo credit: Pool

In rugby, Kenya Simbas suffered a heart-wrenching 21-20 defeat to the Uganda Cranes in the Victoria Cup at King’s Park Arena in Kampala. It was the first time that Uganda won the title.

In women's rugby, Kenya Lioness lost 15-12 to Uganda in the final of the Safari Sevens at RFUEA Grounds on November 19.