How sports is breaking regional boundaries at Kakuma refugee camp

Sports as a social event has given an opportunity for the host community in Kakuma, Turkana County to integrate well with refugees who have fled their countries in search of peace.

At the United Nations UNHCR Kakuma Refugee camp which houses over 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers, locals and refugees interact well despite their cultural differences.

Refugees from over 20 countries have formed football teams for both genders as an initiative for integration and interaction.

This year, teams that comprise players from the host community and refugees took part in a football tournament organised by Kenya National Human rights Commission (KNHRC) as a sensitisation campaign for human rights and well-being of society.

The teams' coaches Kudhra Abdul and Habiba Ramadhan said sports has helped unite the communities in the area and fight social vices like drug abuse and teenage pregnancies among girls.

In the hot plains of Kakuma town, this refugee camp tells a story of hope and unity among people of diverse cultural backgrounds.

New home

Abdul, a former football player from Democratic Republic of Congo, was forced to flee from his home due to conflict and now coaches a football team at Kakuma refugee camp.

From the pains of fleeing his home in DRC, Abdul has found a new home at Kakuma where he uses sports as a powerful tool for healing and integration.

Forced to flee with his family, he ended up in the Kalobeyei settlement in Kakuma which is an integrated community where locals live together with refugees. Sports, especially football has helped him find a new lease of life in a foreign land.

This is part of a social integration initiative supported by several non-governmental organisations assisting refugees in the area.

"Sports significantly helps young refugees," Abdul explains. "It has been a pillar of peaceful coexistence for us and the host community.”

For players like 30-year-old Sebit Okol, who escaped the horrors of war in Sudan, football offered him an escape from the past and a glimmer of hope for the future.

"When I play football, I don't think about how much I miss my friends and home. I'm happy here because it's peaceful," said Okol.

The impact of this initiative has extended beyond the football pitches. As refugees and locals play together, they begin to break down stereotypes of cultural differences and build bridges of understanding and unity.

Peaceful coexistence

KNHRC has been at the forefront to support integration initiatives and promote human rights of both the refugee, asylum seekers and members of the host community.

Becky Akwom, a host community member, admitted that she initially feared the refugees, but through football, she discovered they share a lot and that builds their sustained interaction.

Habiba Ramadhan, a Somali national and the assistant coach of Combined Women football team that includes players from refugees and the host community, expressed confidence that sports has empowered women and promoted gender equality.

The teams of mixed refugees and locals said it has also provided a platform for women to discuss issues affecting them, from health and rights to social and economic aspects.

“Sports has been significant to help young refugees. The push for peaceful coexistence has enhanced the capacity of refugees and asylum seekers to cope with the past while looking forward to the future,” noted Ramadhan.

She said through the sports groups they also organise talks and workshops to encourage young women to dream big and pursue their goals.

Coletta Mercy, the refugees' women team captain, found a second family in the Musasa team. Initially a spectator, Mercy was inspired by how football united women and girls on the field.

The success of the Musasa women team has become a beacon of hope in Kakuma.

Satellite office

Kenya Human Rights Commission KNHRC CEO Dr. Benard Mogesa called for support for social initiatives that promote integration and harmony among refugees and local community.

As Kenya marks International Day of Human Rights, KNHRC notes that they have made great strides in ensuring well-being of refugees hosted in the country.

"Let us build bridges instead of walls and champion the cause of human rights as a pathway to sustainable peace," said Dr. Mogesa.

“We also have plans to set up a satellite office here in Kakuma to enhance our visibility and bring services closer,” he added.

Turkana West Senior Assistant County Commissioner Yusuf Salat stressed the importance of human rights awareness and access to justice for both the host community and refugees.

He said sports has been instrumental to ensure both communities interact and engage together on several social fronts.