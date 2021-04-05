UNHCR launch campaign to support Refugee Olympics team

Refugee athletes

Refugee athletes, from left: Yiech Pur Biel, Angelina Nadai, Paulo Amotun, Rose Nathie and James Chiengjiek, who have been running under the IAAF-Refugee flag since 2016 after they were selected for the Olympics Games in Brazil. They arrived at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County on June 15, 2019 and this has been their home after they fled war in South Sudan. The athletes camp in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the centre of the global campaign is ‘The Journey’ – a social video dramatically depicting the extraordinary stories of the refugee Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls
  • Nation Sport had an exclusive interview with Angelina Nadai and Paolo Amoton Lokoro both from the Refugee Team currently training at Ngong, Kajiado County
  • Just like his training mate Nadai, Amoton is eyeing a chance to represent the Refugee Team during the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 1,500m race

UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, has launched a powerful social media campaign calling for the world to support the Refugee Olympic and Paralympic teams.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.