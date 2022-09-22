Highway slay St Mary's Kitende to storm final, Wiyeta stay on course

In Arusha, Tanzania

Debutantes Highway Secondary School of Kenya Thursday qualified for the boys' football final after knocking out holders St Mary's Kitende School of Uganda on the penultimate day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here Arusha.

The Kenyan side secured an impressive 1-0 over the 13-time record champions in a pulsating semi at the Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds.

Striker Humphrey Aroko scored a 49th minute penalty to send Highway into their first final on their debut at the competition.

It is the first time a Kenyan side is reaching the final since 2016 when Barding High School won the title after beating Kitende 1-0 in the final at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The final whistle sent the Highway players into a frenzy as Kitende, who were pre-match favourites', couldn't believe they had lost.

Highway will face Uganda's Kibuli Secondary School in Friday's final after they beat compatriots Buddo Secondary School 5-3 on post-match penalties in the other semi.

Highway skipper Teddy Ochieng attributed their success to team work and resilience.

"We came into the match as underdogs and Kitende clearly underestimated us. We dug deep, rode our luck at times, but in the end emerged victorious," Ochieng said.

Highway and Kibuli will clash for the second time having already faced-off in the preliminary stage where the Kenyans won 1-0.

Kenya will also have a team in the girls' football final as Wiyeta Secondary School beat compatriots Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School 3-0 in the last four.

Goals from Edna Wanda, Elizabeth Ochaka and Lavendar Akinyi handed the Kenyan champions their place in the final.