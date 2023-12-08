Handball: NCPB, Nairobi Water storm final of regional tourney

National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Water (women) teams are determined to defend their East And Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship titles when the event concludes at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

NCPB beat Ngome of Tanzania 24-18 while Nairobi Water overwhelmed their compatriots Cereals 25-21 in the final of last year's edition held in Zanzibar.

Cereals defeated Rwanda Police 28-25 in the semi-final played on Friday, while Nairobi Water defeated Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (JKT) of Tanzania 36-18 in their third match of the event that is being played in round robin format.

NCPB will take on Gicumbi of Rwanda, who defeated Prisons Uganda 33-23 while it will be an all-Kenyan affair in the women's final when Nairobi Water play Cereals in the last match.

In the men's final, it will be a repeat of the first match of the event where the home team beat the visitors 35- 29.

Nairobi Water and Cereals are both unbeaten.

Water had played to a 37-37 draw against Nkajja, before they beat Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 25-21,while Cereals beat JKT 40-25, defeated Nkajja 28-24 before they played to a 21-21 draw against KDF on Friday.

Cereals coach Brian Mathews, who coaches both the men and women's teams said they are unstoppable.

"In the men's category, I know all the hope is on us since other Kenya teams failed to go past the last four and therefore we are keen to ensure the title remains home. The lads know what is at stake and we call on the fans to turn up in large numbers to come and support us in this crucial match," said Mathews, a former Kenyan international.

"In the women's category, we respect Nairobi Water but we are also in this to win. We made the statement from first match that we are not in this competition to add numbers but for our presence to be felt and so far so good. In the recent meetings with Nairobi Water, we have come close to beating them, but we have failed at the last hurdle but we hope to go all the way and win the title," he added.

Nairobi Water team manager and former national team player Caroline Kusa exuded confidence that her side will retain the title.

"It's a home affair and that makes the match even more interesting. We have played them before and we know their capabilities. We will not underrate them, but we are keen to defend the title. We want to make our management proud and happy because they have supported us," said Kusa.

Friday results

GSU 27 Rwanda Police 29 (M) (27-29)

Evergreen 32 v Equity Bank 31 (M) (32-31)

KDF 21 NCPB 21 (W)

JKT 18 Nairobi Water 36 (W)

NCPB 28 Rwanda Police 25 (M)

Prisons Uganda 23 Gicumbi 33 (M)

Saturday fixtures

Nkajja v JKT (W) 9am

Rwanda Police v Uganda Prisons (M) 10:30am

Nairobi Water v NCPB (W)12pm