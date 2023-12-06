GSU inch closer to East Africa Handball Club Champs semis

Newcomers General Service Unit (GSU) men's handball team are on the brink of qualifying for the East and Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship (ECHAF) semi-final after beating Evergreen of Uganda 36-21 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Wednesday.

GSU remain unbeaten in pool "B" having won their opening match against Uganda Prisons 29-28 on Monday.

The paramilitary side will play their compatriots and winless Equity Bank on Thursday and a win will see them book a slot in the last four with a game to spare against Rwanda Police, who they battle on Friday at the same venue in their last group match.

GSU, which was formed in 2019 after their participation in the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation Championship (EAPCCOC) hosted in Kenya, have been on a steady rise since their entry in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League the same year.

They finished in 15th position in the 20 team league in their maiden season, before placing fourth in the 2021 season to qualify for the Super Cup that attracts top six teams in the men's league and top four women's teams.

GSU later finished third behind eventual winners Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

When KHF invited GSU to participate in the regional event, GSU jumped on the offer and team manager Gabriel Otwane says he is glad he took the chance.

"This is the first time most of my players are participating in this championship and so far their performances have been fulfilling. We are unbeaten in the group and we hope to finish the pool without losing a match. We have a crucial match against Equity on Thursday and a win against them will seal our place in the semi-final, a chance we are taking with both hands," said Otwane.

"I'm glad to note that we remain unbeaten while Cereals and KDF have each lost a match and this in a way has boosted our morale and we will not relent until we finish on the podium, if not winning the title in our maiden appearance," he added.

Otwane also heaped praise on GSU Sports Patron and Commandant Eliud Lagat for taking a leap of faith in the team that is also uneaten in this season's KHF League that has taken a break to pave way for the ongoing regional tourney.

"After Deputy Inspector Douglas Kanja gave us the greenlight to enter the team in the league, Lagat has really supported us in ensuring that we participate in almost all the events and we hope to make him proud. He has also allowed us to beef our squad with two more players who have made our squad more competitive," said Otwane.

GSU are fourth on the league standings with 18 points from nine matches, behind leaders and champions Cereals, KDF and Equity Bank, who all have 20 points from 10 matches

GSU early this year brought on board Martin Nguli and Michael Odara from Black Mamba as well as Christopher Nyaberi from the University of Eldoret.

Otwane said the ECHAF was a good build up ahead of next year's EAPCCOC scheduled for Ethiopia in February.

"This exposure is good. We have been finishing second in the annual event, but with the experience we will have picked from this championship, we hope to go for the title. Rwanda has always won against Kenya" said Otwane.

Wednesday's Results

GSU v Evergreen (M) ( 36-21)

Nairobi Water v Nkajja (W) (37-37)

KDF v Gicumbi (M) ( 32-37)

Rwanda Police v Uganda Prisons (M) (41-45)

Thursday's Fixtures

NCPB v Juba City (W) 9am

Uganda Prisons v Evergreen (M) 11:30am

Equity Bank v GSU (M) 1pm

KDF v NCPB (M) 2:30pm