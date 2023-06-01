Handball: KDF, Nairobi Water win Super Cup titles

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) defeated rivals Nationals Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 37-35 to reclaim the title they last won in 2019 as Kenya Handball Federation men’s Super Cup ended at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

In the women’s category, Nairobi Water retained the title after they won their last match against NCPB 30-20.

In the match against Cereals, KDF were the better side in first 15 minutes of play as they led 4-2, 6-4 with Frank Kiplagat making all the difference for the soldiers.

KDF would later let lose to allow their opponents back in the game.

Cereals paraded a water-tight defense as they narrowed the gap 8-9 before they overtook their opponents 10-9.

KDF easily gave away possession as Cereals opened the gap 12-9 and held on to the three-goal difference 10-13 heading to the break.

Rehema Asiko (left) of Nationals Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) vies for the ball with Merma Andala of Nairobi Water during Kenya Handball Federation women’s Super Cup at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on June 01, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

It was Thodosia Sangoro who extended Cereals' lead to 17-13 shortly after the restart.

Poor ball handling was KDF’s main undoing but they later regrouped as Gideon Mulwa, Musa Munyasia and Kiplagat combined well to close the gap 18-19.

A couple of saves from goalkeeper Dancun Kimutai and Nicholas Ireri's fast breaks were all KDF needed to help them close the gap 22-23 and 25-26.

Nicholas Okore will blame himself for failing to pass the ball in time, as his feeble pass fell in the waiting hands of Kiplagat who easily fed Ireri and the latter levelled the match at 27-27 to set up an extra 10 minutes of play.

Cereals were first off the blocks in extra time to lead 30-29 but at end of 10 minutes both teams were level 31-31.

Another 10 minutes was up for play, and this time, KDF squeezed a 34-33 lead before they extended to 37-35 thanks to Phillip Isuza's goals.

The women’s event was being played in round-robin format.

Nairobi Water had won against Rangers 45-30 and lost to rivals KDF 30-26 in the previous matches.

KDF finished second while Cereals and Rangers finished third and fourth positions respectively. Gladys Chillo emerged top scorer for the winners while Naomi Muyoki netted 10 goals for losers.

Nairobi Water team manager Caroline Kusa lauded the players for exemplary performance.