Handball: KDF book Cereals in Super Cup final

Familiar foes will meet in the final of the Kenya Handball Federation men’s Super Cup on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will play perennial rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

NCPB defeated Strathmore University 38-26 in the first semi-final, while KDF overcame Black Mamba 33-22 in the other semi-final on Sunday.

The two teams played to a 30-30 draw in the final match of the regular season early this year.

The Super Cup brings together the top six men and first four women’s teams at the end of the regular season to battle for bragging rights.

In the match against Strathmore ,William Malui (7) and Robert Maranga (5) emerged top scorers for Cereals while Moses Odhiambo (6) and Eshrian Sauma (4) replied for the students.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said he is building a team that he hopes will challenge for the title next season.

“We were written of during the regular season but we worked hard and qualified for the Super Cup. It was a plus for us to play in the semi-final,” said Mwathi.

Frank Kiplagat emerged top scorer for KDF while Martin Nguli (5) and Victor Luvale (5) led Black Mamba.

KDF goal Keeper Duncan Kimutai who was voted the man of the match after stopping Mamba forwards said:

"It was tense match. I always choose to come in as a substitute and it always works for me and today was not any different. We started the match on a slow note but we picked the momentum as the game progressed. I’m happy that my saves helped the team to qualify for the final. We will play against a side we know. We played to a 30-30 draw in the regular season but we hope to get the better of them,” said Kimutai, 21.

In the women’s event, which is being played in round robin format, KDF stopped Rangers 42-31.

Sarah Wasike scored a game-high 13 goals for winners while Diana Barasa netted eight goals for losers.

KDF have two wins against Nairobi Water (33-26) and Rangers (42-31).