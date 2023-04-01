Handball: KDF leave it late to edge Cereals

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) needed the last 10 minutes of play to beat rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 26-22 in a Kenya Handball Federation women’s National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The win helped KDF secured second position as the regular season comes to an end on Sunday.

Cereals will now regroup to face record champions Nairobi Water on Sunday in the last match of the season.

NCPB are third with 36 points from 21 matches, two behind second-placed KDF who have 38 points from 22 matches.

Leaders and champions Nairobi Water have 42 points from 21 matches. Should Cereals beat Nairobi Water on Sunday, they will take their tally to 38 points, same as KDF but the soldiers have a better goal difference.

Cereals coach Brian Mathew conceded defeat saying KDF was a better side in the last 10 minutes of play.

“Defensively we were good but our opponents capitalised on our poor ball handling skills. They overpowered us on fast breaks and deserved the win. On Sunday we come up against another tough opponent and hope to rise to the occasion. It's not the position we would have wanted to finish in the league but we pick positives that we are building a team that has a bright future,” said Mathew.

KDF coach Emmanuel Kieti was elated with his charges.

“Our loss against Rangers 29-32 in the second leg punctured our ambitions to claim the title but all is not lost as we have the chance during the forthcoming Super Cup event scheduled for next month. I’m happy that we have retained our second position in the regular season,” said Kieti, a former KDF player.

Cereals were a better side in the first half as they led 14-12 at half-time.

On resumption, NCPB held onto the slim lead 16-14 before KDF's Sarah Wasike bagged two fast breaks to force a 17-17 tie.

It was a give and take as the second half gained momentum. Both teams exchanged leads but it was the soldiers who opened a two-point lead 22-20 before winning 26-22.

Marjorie Okwalau (9) and Sarah Wasike (6) emerged top scorers for Cereals while Joan Juma and Sarah Mabonga scored nine and seven goals for KDF respectively.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Daystar University defeated National County Council Government (NCCG) 31-22 to record their third win of the season.