Handball: Champions Nairobi Water look to end season unbeaten

The 2022/23 Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) women's National League comes to an end this weekend with five matches on card at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The men's league ended last weekend at the same venue as National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) defended their title.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), General Service Unit, Strathmore University, Black Mamba and Kenyatta University finished in top six positions in that order respectively to qualify for the Super Cup tournament in May.

The Super Cup is a pre-season event that only offers bragging rights.

Women clubs will battle for the four available Super Cup slots this weekend.

On Saturday, record champions Nairobi Water will battle NCPB while Daystar University will be seeking their third win of the season when they tackle Amazon.

Should Nairobi Water defeat Cereals, they will win their record-extending 11th league title unbeaten.

Nairobi Water start as favourites going by past results against Cereals.

Nairobi Water have been dominant in all previous meetings and the closest Cereals have come is the 21-25 loss during last year’s East and Central Clubs Championship in Zanzibar, last year.

Water lead the standings with 42 points from 21 matches, KDF are second with 36 points from the same number of matches while Cereals are third with 36 points and have a game in hand.

Cereals will face KDF on Sunday.

Nairobi Water coach Team Manager Carolyne Kusa said they want to sign off in style despite having won the title already.

Cereals coach Brian Mathew admitted they have tricky matches this weekend but is optimistic they will end the season on a high.

"They are tough matches. A top two finish is at stake and therefore we are going to give it our all," said Mathew.

Other matches on Sunday will see Daystar play Nairobi City Council Government (NCCG) before Amazon take on Rising Stars.

Fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Saturday

Daystar v Amazon (12pm)

NCPB v Water (1:30pm)

Sunday

Amazon v Rising Stars (11am)

Daystar v NCCG (12:30pm)