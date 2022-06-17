Handball: JKUAT seek redemption against KDF

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will be seeking their first win of the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League when they play last season runners-up Kenya Defence Forces on Saturday at Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi.

JKUAT begun the season last weekend on the wrong footing, losing two matches to back-to-back champions Nairobi Water (36-16) and National Cereals and Produce Board (29-12).

JKUAT coach Kelvin Mwangi said the two tough fixtures at the start of the season have helped him make necessary changes in the team.

“At least we have gauged ourselves and we now know what to do and expect. We are handicapped in the goalkeeping department as our first choice goal keeper Beverly Kibet is away on maternity leave. But we are in the process of training other goalkeepers and I believe it’s juts a matter of time before we post good results,” said Mwangi.

In the men’s matches, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will play General Service Unit (GSU) while KDF will battle JKUAT.

Strathmore University will be keen to continue with their winning streak when they battle Young City.

Strathmore last weekend saw off Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) 31-13 before they benefited from a walkover against Makueni Bees.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi is optimistic of a good outing.

“We will be out to collect two points. We have started the season well and we want to go all the way,” said Mwathi who doubles up as the men’s national team coach.

Amazon will play New Hope before Thika square it out with NCCG in other fixtures.

Fixtures

Saturday

KDF v JKUAT 9am

TUK v GSU 10:30am

Thika B v NCCG (M)12pm

KDF V JKUAT 1:30pm

New Hope v Amazon 3pm

Young City v Strathmore University 4:30pm

Sunday

Black Mamba v Buccaneers 9am

KDF v TUK 10:30

Amazon v NCPB 12pm

Nairobi Water v NCC 1:30pm

Thika v Young City 3pm