Government to build brand new stadium as Nyayo, Kasarani set for spectacular facelift

The government will put up a multi-million football-rugby only 50,000-seater, Talanta Stadium, at the Jamhuri Sports Complex, Nairobi, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has announced.

In what could be Kenya Kwanza government's first major sporting infrastructural undertaking costing billions, the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium will also undergo major refurbishment, giving the historic arenas a completely new look.

The new Talanta Stadium and the renovations of three stadiums are part of the country's plans to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya is bidding to co-host the championship with Uganda, and Tanzania while there are individual bids from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Youth Affairs and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba said Tuesday that the ministry of defence will be the lead supervisor of the projects for “precision in execution and delivery” while his ministry will provide funds.

Namwamba, who was accompanied by Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum, handed over the four projects to Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on behalf of the Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at the Jamhuri Sports Complex.

Namwamba, who declined to disclose how much the projects will cost his ministry, offered that there was enough money to complete all the four projects.

Mariru promised to deliver the projects on time. He said work will start immediately with the closure of the arenas next week. “It shall be done and our work is to go backwards so as to finish before time,” said Mariru.

The Talanta Stadium project that will have several training fields for football, rugby, hockey, tennis among others, will be completed in two years.

An artistic impression of Talanta Stadium that will be completed in two years’ time. Photo credit: Pool | Sports Kenya

Namwamba said the design of the Talanta Stadium that has three levels draws its concept from the shield and two spears that are Kenya’s national emblem.

“Talanta Stadium will only host football, rugby and concerts and not athletics,” said Namwamba.

However, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret will have an increased capacity of 15,000.

All the designs of the four stadia that put into consideration the green renewable energy were done by the University of Nairobi's Enterprises and Services Limited with Professor Erastus Abonyo as the lead consultant.

If successful, it will be the first time the country is putting up a new international public stadium since the construction of the 60-seater MISC 36 years ago and the Nyayo National Stadium 40 years ago.

Speaking during the live NTV 7pm Swahii news “Hatma Ya Michezo Nchini” hosted by Frederick Muitiriri on Monday, Namwamba said he was confident that the joint Afcon bid will win

“We have brought in the ministry of defence because it has been tried and tested,” said Namwamba, adding that they will focus on three things -- speed, cost efficiency and standards.

The entire Nyayo National Stadium will have a modern canopy with energy saving lighting system while the main operation centre will target the pitch that will be overhauled with a new drainage system put in place.

The stadium will also get a new tartan running track that meets the World Athletics standards.

The media centre at the Nyayo National Stadium will be redone with the VIP area capacity increased to international standards.

An artistic impression of a refurbished Nyayo Stadium. Photo credit: Pool | Sports Kenya

The changing rooms for athletes will be remodelled to state-of-art besides the public toilets though the training venue for the Nyayo National Stadium will be at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“The renovations at the Nyayo National Stadium will be extended to the gymnasium and the swimming pool areas,” said Namwamba. “These are category four for renovations based on Fifa’s 2022 standards.”

Besides getting a full canopy with green renewable energy lighting system, the MISC will also get two training pitches with modern running tracks. The current pitch, running track, changing rooms and public ablution will be overhauled.

“Kasarani will have a World Athletics-approved running track since our intention is to bid for the 2030 World Championships,” said Namwamba.

An artistic impression of a refurbished Kipchoge Keino Stadium. Photo credit: Pool | Sports Kenya

Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is a category three facility like Nyayo, will have a full canopy with modern lighting system, a modern playing and training pitch that will have underground drainage system.