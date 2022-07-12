Government to reward Kenyan Deafylmpics medallists

Medallists at the 24th Summer Deaflympics held in May in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil were Tuesday all smiles after the government committed to wire into their respective bank accounts their cash prize awards by Thursday afternoon.

Kenya finished top in Africa, and 11th globally with 24 medals (five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze) in the delayed global event that was graced by athletes from 71 nations.

Ukraine topped globally with a whopping 138 medals (62 gold, 38 silver and 38 bronze).

Speaking at Trademark Hotel where the athletes were being celebrated for their triumph in Brazil, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Joe Okudo promised the athletes that they will all receive their monies latest Thursday afternoon.

“If the money will not be in your accounts by Thursday afternoon, I want you to come and have a conversation with me directly. This is an assurance I am giving you as the government of Kenya,” said Okudo, who represented Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the event.

The event was also attended by teenage sensation Angela Okutoyi, who is fresh from winning the Wimbledon Open Double Junior Championships.

Every gold medal fetches Sh1million, while the cash reward for silver and bronze medals is Sh750,000 and 500,000 respectively.

At the games held between May 1 and 15, Kenya competed in five disciplines namely; athletics (men and women), football (women), basketball (men and women), handball (men and women) and golf (men).

Decorated athlete Symon Kibai starred by successfully defending his titles in both the men’s 5000 metres and 10000m.

Other gold medallists were captain Lucas Wandia (men’s 3000m steeplechase), Ian Wambui (men’s 1500m) and Elikana Kiprop Rono (men’s 800m).

Isaac Makokha and Kelvin Kipkogei also impressed by winning bronze medals in men’s golf and javelin respectively.

Kenya finished outside the medal bracket in all the ball games.

Noting that the deaf athletes had indeed made the country proud, Okudo promised them of continued government’s support, regardless of who will be in office.

“I congratulate you for bringing 24 medals and leading the continent of Africa in these games. In this exemplary performance, you once again confirmed Kenya’s prowess not only in the able sports, but also in disability sports.

You cemented our position as home of champions and for that, we will forever be indebted to you,” said the PS.

“The government of Kenya is committed to providing an enabling environment for athletes and is dedicated to ensuring that you are supported even after this competition…the journey has started with you and it will not be dependent on the government of the day. It is a partnership with the government of Kenya regardless of who is in office.”

On his part, Wandia said it was a great honour to see the government eventually rewarding deaf athletes.