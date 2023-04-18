For the love of sports, athletes make do with a run down Gilgil Stadium

An intense friendly match goes on at Gilgil Stadium with youths from Aspire Academy giving their opponents a run for their money.

A deft touch from a fresh-faced youngster is eye-catching, while another one drifts into space to receive an inviting pass as their coach shouts instruction, urging the youngsters to “let the ball kiss the grass.”

Under the watchful eye of experienced Nicholas “Kaimati” Njuguna, the budding football players aged below 19 are exhibiting a beautiful passing game, only hampered by the poor playing surface.

They are hoping to emulate their role models who played on the same pitch with the likes of former Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars’ goalkeeping ace Jackton Odhiambo on the roster.

Players take part in a match at the Gilgil Stadium in Nakuru County Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Others are former Sofapaka player John Avire, Hilary “boss” Wandera, Obadiah Ndege and Nzoia FC’s shining star and recent Harambee Stars call up Joseph Mwangi.

Just like the youth club other football teams plying their trade at Gilgil Stadium have to cope with the uneven ground, encumbering modern football skills instilled by their coaches.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, the stadium was temporarily turned into an open air market. This greatly damaged the playing surface and the effects are still being felt to date,” said coach Njuguna.

Traders who were allocated spaces on the stadium land laid stones on the ground and erected stalls which further destroyed the football pitch.

Njuguna said that the poor playing surface has slowed the progress of budding footballers. The players, some as young as eight years old, are prone to injuries in the formative stages of their football careers.

“Gilgil Stadium is the only ground we have for training. I wish the county government can pay attention to details and improve the stadium to modern standards,” pointed out the coach.

With the current heavy rains, the pitch at times is rendered unplayable, with water pools stagnating on the playing surface.

Some of the facilities at Gilgil Stadium in Nakuru County. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“The drainage system is poor and when it rains, water drains onto the stadium, further compounding our woes,” added the coach.

The age-old perimeter fence is an eyesore, with one of the gates permanently shut.

There is a poorly ventilated changing room at the stadium which can only contain less than 20 players.

“Teams hardly use the room. It is stuffy; players prefer relaxing on the pitch-side during halftime. Only one washroom is in good working condition, which is regrettable,” said Njuguna.

It took the courage of the caretaker, Samuel Kariuki Kamau, to safeguard the goalposts at the stadium which were being targeted by unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

He took a blow or two from the illegal group and has a permanent scar on his head — a stark reminder of his close shave with death.

“They (metal dealers) have made numerous attempts to vandalise the metal goal-posts, but I single-handedly managed to repulse them,” he recounted.

He has been taking care of the facility, clearing building materials left behind during a recent construction.

Former player Denise Okari lamented about the encroachment on the sporting facility, saying an area meant for outdoor activities had been grabbed.

“Basically footballers play for fun and leave with empty pockets because no revenue is collected at the stadium,” he said.

Okari said the county government recently constructed a dais, but was quick to add that the sitting space was not large enough to accommodate the high number of fans who at times attended scheduled matches.

“We have our volleyball team using the same facility as the football team which should not be the case. When it rains, the teams cannot use the pitch as it is normally waterlogged,” he noted.

Upcoming volleyball players were enjoying a practice match on a pitch that is not properly marked as coach, former military man and experienced trainer Mbolu Wale keep a watchful eye.

The Nakuru County Housing and Urban Development Chief Officer, David Kuria, said that the County Integrated Development Plan has been prepared to guide development over a five-year period.

“Improving sub-county sporting facilities is part of the plan,” he said.

Kuria said that the playing surface at the stadium will be improved to better standards, adding that the county government is committed to improving sports.