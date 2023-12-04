Egyptian couple shines at Jamhuri Open Shoot

Egyptian couple Omar Abdallah and Aboulmakarem Nour dominated to win their respective categories of the Jamhuri Open Shoot at the Kenya Regiment Rifle Club, Lang’ata on Sunday.

Abdallah, 33, downed 330 points from five categories in contention to triumph, beating compatriots Ahmed Labib and Adhar Tamer, who returned identical 320 points each.

Abdallah collected 60 points in shotgun from 40 in normal and 20 in sighters then fired 70 in 22 Pistol made of 50 from normal contest and 20 in sighters before returning a similar score in 22 Rifle.

He then fired 50 in normal and 10 in sighters for a total of 60 in 9mm Pistol before wrapping up with 70 points in Air Pistol drawn from 50 and 20 in normal and sigters respectively for the overall title.

Labib cared 40, 70, 70, 70 and 70 in shotgun, 22 Pistol, 22 Rifle, 9mm Pistol and Air Pistol to edge out Tamer on countback after he collected 60, 60, 60, 70, and 70 respectively.

“I didn’t expect to win especially with all these diversities and more so strong shooters from Egypt, Kenya and other parts of Africa,” said Abdallah. “I also got to sample guns that are different from what we use back at home.”

Abdallah noted that it was good to see young shooters in action, adding that more should be encouraged to take up the sport that is fast gaining popularity.

“It was a blast to meet everyone and our hosts stopped at nothing to give us an unforgettable hospitality that is known for Kenya,” said Abdallah, who enjoyed pistol events more.

As Abdallah rocked in the men’s event, his partner Nour called shots in the women’s contest, carding 280 points to claim women’s overall title.

“It was amazing and a great experience, this being my first time in Kenya and this part of Africa,” said Nour, who was more excited with the shotgun.

South Africa’s Elia Theocharis won the senior men’s category with 240 points, edging out Kenyans Hiten Vaya and Erfan Rafiq, who returned similar rounds of 210 each.

Firiabz Haji beat Wangari Ngugi on countback with 190 points to prevail in the senior women’s category as Nelly Ndonye settled for bronze with 110 points.

“I had good moments with the shotgun and rifle since for me the heavier the merrier,” said Theocharis.

Awad Asif scored 130 to win the boys 13-18 years contest, beating Dhruv Kanabal and Luwai Yusuf, who managed 120 points each.

Michelle Tallo garnered 190 points to prevail in the girls’ corresponding contest, beating Seher Malik and Miriam Khan, who returned 150 and 140 points respectively.