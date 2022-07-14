Commonwealth Games-bound Team Kenya gets Sh14m KBL sponsorship

The advance batch of Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games due for July 28 to August 9 in Birmingham, England will leave on Saturday.

Chef de mission for Team Kenya for Commonwealth Games, John Ogolla said that he will make the advance party that will comprise five officials.

Ogolla explained that athletes will leave in batches starting July 22 with the last team due out on July 25 ready for the opening ceremony on three days later.

Kenya will be represented by 127 athletes at the Birmingham “Club” Games.

Ogolla was speaking on Thursday when National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat received sponsorship of Sh14 million on behalf of Team Kenya from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

KBL Managing Director John Musunga, said that Sh5 million will be in cash while Sh9 million will go towards the team’s promotional activities.

Musunga, who delivered the sponsorship to the team’s residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, said that the partnership is part of the company’s long-term commitment to supporting sports in the country.

“We are excited to renew our long-standing relationship with Team Kenya. We have continued to promote sporting endeavours in the country and the Commonwealth Games is the ideal platform to further this support,” said Musunga.

Musunga hopes the partnership will continue to ensure Kenya’s sportsmen and women have the required support to shine and showcase their undoubted talent.

He noted that sports represent a key factor that brings Kenyans together, an aspect he said the company will continue to be involved now and in the future.

Tergat thanked KBL for their continued support, noting that the sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring adequate preparation for the travelling contingent.

“We are grateful to KBL for their continued support for Team Kenya. This is the third consecutive time they are coming on board and the sponsorship speaks volumes to the brand’s continued commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country,” said Tergat.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Commissioner of Sports Jaxon Indakwa reiterated the government’s commitment to continue working with private sector for sports development in the country.