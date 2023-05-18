Chess: Wanjala, Equity confident of dethroning KCB

Equity Bank Chess Club captain Bernard Wanjala is confident that they will dent KCB Bank Chess Club’s ambitious dream of ruling the Kenya Premier Chess League (KPCL) until 2025.

Wanjala’s newfound belief that they can challenge giants KCB in the local title race stems from their victory in the inaugural Kitale Open Chess Championship held at the weekend.

He is also motivated by the top additions the team has made in Hugh Misiko, Julie Mutisya, Elvis Likoko and Madelta Glenda.

The 2023 KPCL starts on May 27.

“In a big way,” said Wanjala of the club’s chances to reclaim the title they last won in 2018.

“We have some of the highest rated players in the league, so it is something which is achievable.” KCB’s Team Manager Isaac Babu had in April 2020 declared that they will dominate the competition for the “next five years.”

“With the current team spirit, I don’t see any team beating us. KCB Chess Club should have a smooth run for the next five years,” said Babu then.

He maintained that stand yesterday, saying “we will beat them hands down. We do not fear anybody.”

Babu also accused the Wanjala-based side of being dominated by foreigners.

International Master Arthur Ssegwanyi and Fide Masters Patrick Kauma and Haruna Nsubuga who are all Ugandans are the foreign players at Equity.

According to KPCL rugalitions only two foreigners can play for a club at any given fixture. Equity emerged the best corporate ahead of KCB in the Kitale Open Chess Championship at Aturukan Hotel.

It attracted 376 participants including juniors.

KCB have cut a niche for themselves in the local competition, with eight league titles in the 12 seasons held since 2003, with their last victory coming last year.

They won the 2021 (virtual) and 2022 contests unbeaten.

Having not featured in the 2022 KPCL, Equity were supposed to compete in the Kenya Super Chess League in the 2023 season.