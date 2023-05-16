Chess: Equity Bank win Kitale Open

Equity Bank Chess Club had a successful outing after emerging the best corporate ahead of its main rival KCB Bank Chess Club in the inaugural Kitale Open held at Aturukan Hotel over the weekend.

Equity players swept the top three slots in the open section and two top two positions in the ladies section. Equity’s James Panchol Madol won the tournament with maximum six points out of six rounds.

The ladies section was won by Equity’s Madelta Glenda, who is also the world amateurs champion. She was closely followed by KCB's Gloria Jumba and Equity's Julie Mutisya.

The tournament, which attracted 376 participants including juniors, was graced by Trans Nzoia County Senator Allan Chesang.

"I know the value of sports because I am one of the beneficiaries. I had the opportunity to play international tennis tournaments and gave me a rare opportunity to make business contacts,” said the Senator.

"I accept to be the patron of Kitale Chess Club and will join other sports I support annually through Allan Chesang foundation. I will therefore include chess in my annual Allan Chesang tournament. Trans Nzoia is becoming a powerhouses in sports. I am aware St. Monica has been doing well in tennis and now is the national champion in chess. Let us work together to support excelling players"

St. Monica Girls High School won the overall best secondary school during the National Chess Championship held in Kisii School from April 23 27. They are expected to travel to Kazakhstan for the World Schools Team Championship from August 3 to 8.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala appealed to the county government to support raising tickets.