Cheptil win volleyball crown in tough day for Kenyan schools

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenya's Cheptil Boys High School on Friday saved face for the country as the curtains fell on the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

Cheptil won the boys' volleyball title on a tough day were Kenya lost in three other finals - football(boys and girls) and basketball (boys).

Cheptil came from a set down to stun defending champions Standard High School of Uganda 3-1 in a thrilling final at the Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds.

It was however heartbreak for Kenyan sides Wiyeta Secondary School and Highway Secondary School as suffered heartbreak in the girls' and boys' football finals at the Sheikh Abeid Stadium.

Kenyan champions Wiyeta fell 2-1 to Uganda's St Noa Girls Secondary School, while debutantes Highway lost 2-0 to another Ugandan outfit, Kibuli Secondary School.

At International School of Moshi (ISM), Kenyan boys' basketball champions Dr Aggrey High School were outclassed by defending champions Buddo Secondary School, losing 62-39.

Uganda also retained the girls' basketball title as St Mary's Kitende dethroned holders St Noa 72-69.

Back at TGT, Cheptil lost the first set 21-25, but were inspired by their captain Asbel Kirwa, and staged and impressive comeback to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 to stun the holders.

Cheptil, who are also the Kenya champions, have now claimed the regional gong for a third time after their exploits in 2011 and 2012.

"It was such a thrilling final, to come from losing the first set is impressive. Teamwork and resilience won it for us today and I couldn't be more happier for the lads after this win," an elated Kirwa said.

"We won the national title after a long drought and to complete the double in East Africa makes it a memorable year for us," the skipper added.

It was the first time Kenya was winning the discipline since 2016 when Malava Boys High School triumphed in Eldoret.

Cheptil had made it to the final after their semi-final opponents ESSA Nyarugunga were disqualified for fielding unregistered players in their last four clash on Thursday.

Uganda exacted revenge winning the coveted football titles as Kenya once again fell short.

Highway, who had knocked out record 13 times champions St Mary's Kitende 1-0 in Thursday's semi, were undone in the final by a brace either side of halftime from Kibuli's Dominic Ayella.

The winger struck a sweetly taken free-kick just before the break, before he pounced on an error from Highway keeper Paul Okumu to poke home the second in the second half.

Highway skipper Teddy Ochieng said Kibuli were deserved winners.

"It is disappointing to lose like this because we worked so hard to reach the final. They capitalised on our defensive mistakes and punished us. We have got a lot of experience and I am confident we will back next year," Ochieng said.

It is Kibuli's first title after twice losing in the final in 2011 and 2014. Highway had beaten Kibuli 1-0 in the preliminary stages of the competition.

In the girls' final, a late goal from Wiyeta forward Shalyne Opisa was not enough to help the Kenyans, who were bidding to reclaim the title they won in 2017, emerge victorious.

St Noa had raced to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Sylvia Kabene and Erica Kanyamuneze and held on despite the late rally from the Kenyans.