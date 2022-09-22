Peerless Kwanthanze extend dominance in girls volleyball

In Arusha, Tanzania

Defending champions Kwanthanze Secondary School on Thursday defended their girls' volleyball title on Day Seven of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

Kwanthanze saw off compatriots Kesogon Mixed Secondary School 3-0(25-23, 25-22, 25-17) to win their fourth successive title and six in total at the Tanzania Game and Track(TGT) grounds.

The win ensured Kenya defended the gold title it won at the 2019 edition also held on Arusha.

Kwanthanze were deserved winners answering all the questions asked of them by their opponents, who were making their debut at the competition.

It was also Kwanthanze's second win over Kesogon having also defeated them 3-1 in the Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Nakuru High School on September 12.

In boys' volleyball, Kenyan champions Cheptil Boys High School qualified for the final after their opponents ESSA Nyarugunga of Rwanda were disqualified for fielding unregistered players and two more players than the required 12.

The match was stopped in the fourth set with the Rwandese leading 2-1 sets.

Cheptil will face holders Standard High School of Uganda in Friday's final.

Kenya will also have a team in Friday's boys' basketball final after newbies Dr Aggrey High School saw off Uganda's Bethel Covenant 81-66 in the semis.

They will face defending champions Buddo Secondary School of Uganda.