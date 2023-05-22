Blow to Ababu as court suspends Talanta Hela program

The High Court Monday suspended the establishment of the Talanta Hela program created by President William Ruto to nurture grassroots talent.

Ruto established the Council on February 10, 2023, vide a Kenya Gazette Notice No.1649 (Vol.CXXV No.32). Talanta Hela Council has two technical committees, one for sports and one for creatives.

The appointment of members to the Council for a period of three years was equally quashed vide the order issued on Monday.

Those who had landed the new responsibilities of identifying sporting talents will have to wait longer.

Media personality Carol Radull is the chairperson of the Sports Technical Committee.

Its members include former Harambee Stars international and FKF vice chairman Sammy Sholei, ex-international Boniface Ambani and former World Athletics Championship javelin gold medallist Julius Yego.

Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki also known as Mwalimu King’an’gi is the chairperson of the Creative Technical Committee among others.

Dennis Itumbi, Jane Chepkemei and Charles Gacheru are among members of the Council that will be headed by Namwamba.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi suspended the establishment of council until a case filed by a sporting personality Charles Mugane is heard and determined.

Mugane cited legal and constitutional flaws in the case he filed under a certificate of urgency.

Aggrieved by the said notice published by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba, Mugane urged the judge to suspend the implementation of the council and its relevant committees in all the 47 counties.

Mugane informed the judge that unless he intervenes, rights of those meant to benefit will be infringed.

He asked the judge to suspend the establishment of the Council and its Committees until such a time when the CS will comply with the law by implementing sound sporting doctrine in establishing the body that will help this country identify and get the best of talents in all sporting activities.

Mugane has named the CS Sports Ababu Namwamba and the Attorney General as respondents.

Mugane urged the judge to permit him file a detailed case sampling out all the flaws to enable justice to be done to all those intended.

In his short ruling the judge stated: “Upon hearing both counsel the notice of motion application be and is hereby granted by issuing an interim order suspending the Special Kenya Gazette Notice No 1640 (Vol.CXXV-No32) dated February 10, 2023.”

In that Gazette Notice, the CS Sports had established the Talanta Hela Council and its technical committees.

The judge gave the CS and the Attorney General Justin Muturi 14 days to put their house in order.

The judge also allowed Sports Kenya, Kenya Academy and Kenya Copyright Board to be enjoined in the case.

Justice Mugambi allowed Mugane to respond to issues raised by the new parties.