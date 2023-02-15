Namwamba launches teams to develop best Kenyan talent

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Art and Sports, Ababu Namwamba has said the Kenya Kwanza government has established a stronger partnership with all the 47 county governments, schools and sports bodies to develop talent throughout the country.

While unveiling two Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees (for Sports and Creatives at Kasarani to help his ministry nurture talent right from the grassroots on Wednesday, the former Budalangi MP said the government will work closely with schools and off season tournament organisers to tap the best talents that will be invited for trials at the National Sports Academy Centre in Nairobi.

Namwamba was accompanied by Principal Secretaries, Jonathan Mueke and Ismail Maalim from his ministry and Education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang’.

Namwamba said that after meeting experts and realizing the role sports play in the country’s economy, by providing jobs and driving growth domestically and abroad, his ministry has included important things in the talent search that have been missing in the past.

“I want to thank everyone who responded to the sport strategy consultation. The thousands of comments and expertise given were invaluable in helping to deliver what I hope you will agree is a new and exciting approach to sport policy in this country," he said.

“In delivering our strategy, we need to change a few things so it is no longer merely about how sport can have a meaningful and measurable impact on improving our people’s lives.

“To nurture them and help them get on well in life, we will engage people as young as 10 years to 19 years to learn basics that will benefit them in future. With Talanta Hela, we are putting money in the pockets of the youth.”

Namwamba further said: “We have many brilliant programmes in the Talanta Hela initiative, but we start with the Bottom-Up football tournament with a vision of Kenya participating in the 2027 Afcon and 2030 World Cup finals.”

He said the Bottom-Up tournament, will involve 10 regions from the ward level to the national finals to be held on Jamhuri Day where President William Ruto is expected to be the guest of honour.

The CS said in the spirit of reviving Kenyan football, regional centres will be provided with coaches and scouts to help in nurturing and marketing the players.

“We want Kenya to be a top film nation, improve the level of football in the country, performing arts, fashion and in music among other creative arts.”

Media personality Carol Radull is the chairperson of the Sports Technical Committee.

Its members include former Harambee Stars international and FKF vice chairman Sammy Sholei, ex-international Boniface Ambani and former World Athletics Championship javelin gold medallist Julius Yego.

Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki also known as Mwalimu King’an’gi is the chairperson of the Creative Technical Committee among others.