Banda School retain Hog Charge crown

Banda School Sunday retained the girls’ Under 14 title as the 24th edition of the annual Hog Charge came to a close at Peponi School in Ruiru.

Hog Charge, which is sponsored by Brookside Dairy and Northlands City, is a national mountain bike competition for teens.

Groups of four riders navigate around a course of checkpoints in the shortest time possible on mountain bikes. The teams were entered in either the Under-12, Under-14 or open classes.

Over 600 riders braved the hot and dusty conditions at the Northlands Ranch to participate in the event.

The proceeds of the event will go towards the Rhino Ark which supports Mt Kenya water towers conservation project.

Cheered on by a large partisan crowd, Banda hit the tape first in the 12 kilometres cycling circuit in one hour and 12 minutes.

St Andrew’s Turi of Molo won the Under-14 mixed category in one hour and 16 minutes.

In the boys’ category, a combined team of Kenton College and the International School of Kenya lifted the trophy after returning one hour and five minutes, while Banda School were second three minutes later.

Nairobi’s Brookhouse School won the open boys’ category, while Peponi House Preparatory were declared victors in the open girls’ category.Banda School won the family challenge category.