Anoca mulls new African games for Olympic qualification

Which way African Games?

That was the question as the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) spoke of the frustration it has encountered with Africa Union (AU) in its quest to have the games as a full Olympics qualifier.

The continental Olympics body is now considering having the Anoca Africa Olympic Qualifying Games in 2027 as the pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The move could see Anoca parting ways with the African Games that are owned by AU, thus reducing the continental games to a mere festival.

But as Anoca told of its challenges, delegates attending the 40th Anoca Secretaries General Seminar at Sarova Whitesands, took issue with the organisers of the African Games scheduled from March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana for lack of organisation and communication.

For 11 years, the African Games were not used as a pathway for the Olympic Games until Anoca, and African Sports Confederation signed a partnership deal in 2018 that saw the 2019 African Games used as an Olympic qualifier.

However, in 2022, AU went against the agreement as they demanded $1 million from Anoca as a tussle erupted over the funds from television rights among other sponsorships.

The three organs came back to their senses and agreed on the way forward after a meeting chaired by Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa in February this year.

A new protocol agreement was also signed on the sidelines of the AU Heads of States Summit in the Ethiopian capital.

AU are the owners of the African Games launched in 1965 with Congo Brazzaville hosting the inaugural competitions.

What worsened the situation was the postponement of the African Games that were to be held from August 4 to 19 in Accra, Ghana this year to March 8 to 23 next year.

The move came with grim repercussions as some sports that were to be used as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, failed to take place.

This meant that the Games held in March next year will just be a mere formality with some sports using them as a qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games.

That has seen many countries fail to confirm participation for the Accra African Games especially from North Africa.

Anoca Secretary General Ahmed saiid that the Anoca African Games will help solve the current quagmire with AU and African Sports Confederation.

"We want to create a new movement that will be presided over by Anoca and fortify the games," said Hashim.

Hashim said that they will seek support from the governments, international sports federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their new big event.

"Africa must have its own fully fledged Olympic qualifying games that we shall make it marketable to get prime interest from the corporates and the media," said Hashim, who got support from members, who however, cautioned that there should be intense consultations with governments on the issue.