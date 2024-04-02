All set for teachers football tourney

Twenty-nine teams will feature in the fifth edition of the Kenya National Teachers Football Tournament in Homa Bay next week.

Kenya Teachers Games Association (KTGA) director Abdulfatah Abubakar said they have already organised six pools of four teams each and one pool of five ahead of the three-day tournament.

East Rachuonyo, Bungoma, Kaloleni, Nyandarua and Machakos are in Pool "A", which has five teams. Pool "B" consists of Gatundu, Kitale, Nyakach and Kwale, while Pool "C" has Embu, Vihiga, Lari and Siaya.

Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua North, Trans-Nzoia and South Rachuonyo are in Pool "D", while Pool "E" consists of Upper Volta-Rongo, Nyamira, Kilifi and Kakamega.

Pool "F" includes Laikipia, Muranga, Mt Elgon and Awendo, with South Rachuonyo, Busia, Nakuru and Makueni in Pool "G".

Abubakar said the tournament, which kicks off on Monday, is expected to attract many fans.

"This tournament is gaining popularity and is being held on a rotational basis. I hope teachers from all major towns will be interested to join the association and participate in the annual tournament,” he said.

The tournament started in 2018, hosted by Western Region, with Kakamega emerging winners. Coast was the host in 2019, with Kwale winning the crown. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.