Africa University Games: Visitors dominate long distance races

Ethiopia's Tenebeb Nega from Addis Ababa University Wednesday stormed to victory in the women's 1,500m during the ongoing 10th All-Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi.

Nega took the lead and finishing the race in 4:25.15 ahead of Simonay Weitsz from Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa, who timed 4:27.94, while Welma Nkuna from University of Johannesburg in South Africa was third in 4:32.35.

Nega attributed her win to good preparations back at home.

Ethiopia's Tenebeb Nega from Addis Ababa Universit leads the 1,500m final during the ongoing 10th All-Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi on June 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I had prepared well for the race because I knew it would be tough, but I'm glad to have bagged gold for my institution. The weather was good and I enjoyed racing in Nairobi," she said after the race.

In the women's 400m hurdles, three participants took part with Gezelle Magerman from South Africa winning gold in 57.85 ahead of Sandra Appiah of University of Education Winneba in Ghana (1:02.11), while Ismail Ellamie from American University in Cairo settled for third in 1:02.97.

In the men's 1,500m, Charles Baah from University of Education Winneba in Ghana won in 4:01. 60.

Gideon Lemerian, an Accounting and Finance student at the Dedan Kimathi in Nyeri, bagged silver after timing 4:01.87, while Aziz Mohammed from University of Ghana Legon sealed the podium in 4:02.44.

"On Friday I had travelled to Eldoret for a scholarship race where I won and I was not sure that I would compete well today. The race was good and I'm glad because I managed to get a silver medal being my first event in this games," said Lemerian.