15 years and Sh400m later, historic Kapkatet only fit for cattle grazing

Kapkatet Stadium in Bureti Constituency in Kericho County has an interesting history steeped in the Kipsigis community’s tradition and honour.

The origin of the stadium can be traced back to the late 1930s when the community elders set aside land on which religious, cultural and political ceremonies could be staged.

Former Senior Chief Kipsang arap Tengecha – father to former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands during former President Moi’s reign, Joseah Sang -- formally gave out the land with additional tracts for the community to hold public meetings.

The land, located between Kaplong and Litein is where Kapkatet Stadium was built and now stands.

Kapkatet stadium has traditionally been the place where major political and cultural pronouncements are made by members of the Kipsigis community who live in Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Nakuru and Laikipia counties.

Community elders have performed traditional ceremonies installing Kenya’s top leadership as elders and backing them for high office.

Ceremonies have been done for President Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto, and also former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The main gate at the historic Kapkatet Stadium in Kericho County in this photo taken on March 29, 2023. Its construction has stalled for the last 16 years with the government having pumped over Sh400 million. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

But ironically, the stadium has been neglected by the national government for many years.

Construction of the stadium has stalled for 15 years and counting despite some Sh400 million having been ploughed into the project.

Samwel Koros, the chairman of the Kapkatet Business Community Association (KBCA) said several pleas by local leaders and residents to the national government to complete the construction of the stadium have fallen on deaf ears.

“All we have got from one president to the other in the last 16 years is that the stadium will be completed,” said Koros.

The only thing of note to show for the nearly half a billion shillings put in the stadium construction is the perimeter wall that was erected by National Youth Service (NYS) which was tasked with construction of the facility.

Inside the stadium one notices two small sheds to house spectators. The main one that could be considered the VIP stand can accommodate hardly 100 people, and the common spectator one that was constructed by James Finlay Tea Company.

The main football pitch at Kapkatet Stadium in this photo taken on March 5, 2023 with construction at the facility having stalled for the last 16 years. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The stadium has no piped water and no toilets to talk about. The dilapidated pit latrines are decidedly not fit for human use.

Koros accuses the NYS officers of leaving a trail of destruction in the area with wastage of resources including cutting down indigenous trees that had been nurtured by the community since the 1940s, and selling them as timber.

Koros says construction material has been stolen and the stadium literally left abandoned.

Kapkatet Junior FC, who play in the FKF Division Two League, and Kapkatet Senior Stars FC train at the stadium along with athletes from Litein Athletics Training Camp.

Several academic institutions utilise the stadium for sports activities despite its sorry state.

Mary Rotich, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet) Kericho branch Executive Secretary said talents among the youth had been wasted over the years due to inadequate training facilities in the area.

“There is an urgent need for the government to jump-start the stalled construction at Kapkatet Stadium,” said Rotich.

Rotich said completion of the facility would enable school students to train in a conducive environment that can turn them into world class athletes.

Kapkatet FC players drive cattle out of the football pitch at Kapkatet Stadium in Kericho County on March 29, 2023. The facility has turned to a livestock grazing yard. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The Kapkatet Stadium pitch has been turned into a cattle grazing yard with athletes and footballers, first chasing away the bovines before sliding through cow dung during training and competition.

When Nation Sport toured the stadium on Wednesday, players from the Kapkatet Football Club were busy driving cattle out of the pitch so they could get space for training.

“Much as the national government has not developed the stadium, we blame it on the leadership that has over the years failed to push for funding when other regions are attracting development," said Felix Ng'eno, a businessman in the area.

It has become a tradition that all week round, lovebirds and idlers spent time at the stadium, basking in the sun until sunset.

Majority of the residents interviewed for this article said the only thing the initial construction did was to stop encroachment.