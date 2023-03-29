Eldoret’s 64 Stadium project gathers pace as contractor begins from scratch

There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for the sportsmen and women in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County if the progress at the 64 Stadium is anything to go by.

The Uasin Gishu County Government, in partnership with the World Bank, is renovating the stadium at a cost of Sh1.1 billion.

Pinnie Agency Limited won the tender for the project and began work from scratch on June 2021. The facililty is 60 percent complete despite a low-budget.

In the 90s, 64 Stadium was famed for hosting high adrenaline Kenyan Premier League football matches involving teams like Rivatex Football Club, Raymond’s FC, KCC Football Club, Coca Cola FC, National Cereals and Produce Board, among others.

A view of 64 Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 27, 2023, being constructed by Uasin Gishu County Government through Kenya Urban Supports Programme. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Eldoret — revered as the Mecca of athletics —and where running comes second to religion, hosted the trials for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games held in Brazil.

The national team held a month-long training programme at the venue.

Presently, the contractor is working on the pitch’s drainage system, the terraces and a 400 metres track.

Once complete, the stadium will have a capacity of 12,000 fans, conference rooms, offices, changing rooms for both home and away teams as well as for referees, coaches’ offices, a restaurant, dispensary and a parking area for up to 250 vehicles.

The running track will meet the World Athletics standards, complete with a synthetic track. The VIP and eastern terraces will be fitted with a canopy.

French drains on a pitch at 64 Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 27, 2023. The stadium is being constructed by Uasin Gishu County Government through Kenya Urban Supports Programme. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In an interview with Nation Sport, the Eldoret Municipal manager Tito Koiyet said that the contractor has so far done a good job and he is expected to deliver the stadium before the end of the year.

He said that substantial progress has been made, and they are looking forward to the completion of the stadium to ease training for athletes.

“We want to ensure that we have one of the best stadiums in this region. Our athletes are suffering because of lack of proper training facilities, but once the stadium is complete it will be a big relief. We hope to host the 2024 Paris Olympic Games national trials,” said Koiyet.

Tito Koyet (centre), Eldoret Municipality Manager in Uasin Gishu County, James Kiarie (left), 64 Stadium Site Engineer, Mohammed Hassan (right), Site Manager, at the stadium on March 27, 2023, being constructed by Uasin Gishu County Government through Kenya Urban Supports Programme. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He said that 64 Stadium and a second stadium will be constructed by the county government.

“Our Governor Jonathan Bii has been holding discussions with investors, and has prioritised the completion of the 64 Stadium project. He also plans to have a second modern stadium built in Uasin Gishu County,” said Koiyet.

“We don’t want to promote athletics alone, we also want to nurture talents in other sports like football, volleyball, basketball and swimming, among other events.”

The manager said that once the facility is up and running, they plan to monetise it by hosting national championship to increase revenue.

“Once a world-class stadium is complete, I believe the community will reap big benefits because we will have more sporting events held in Eldoret. We have sufficient accommodation to accommodate visiting teams,” he said.

A view of 64 Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 27, 2023. The stadium is being constructed by Uasin Gishu County Government through Kenya Urban Supports Programme. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The site engineer James Kiarie said that the project has been moving on well, and they are race against time to complete it despite limited resources.

Kiarie said that the stadium will cater for people living with disabilities, and it will be fitted with lifts for easy movement at the VIP pavilion.

“We have done the hardest part, and despite the rains, we will do our best so that we can hand over the project in time. We will put a final layer of loam soil on the pitch before we plant grass,” said Kiarie.