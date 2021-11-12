Breaking News: FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

Kenyans head to Dubai for World Karate Championships

Some of the members of Kenya's karate team for Karate World Championships on November 11, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The competition will take place at the Hamdan Sports Complex from November 16 to November 21.
  • Kenya will make its fourth appearance at the competition following participation in 1980 (Madrid, Spain), 2012 (Paris, France), and 2016 (Linz, Austria).
  • This year's tournament has attracted 956 karatekas from 117 countries.

Kenya's karate team will travel to Dubai on Saturday to compete in the 25th World Karate Federations Senior Championships.

