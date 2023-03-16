'Jaguar', Korir nominated as CAS in Sports ministry

Former Cheranganyi and Starehe Members of Parliament Wesley Korir and Charles "Jaguar" Kanyi have been nominated to serve as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts and Sports.

According to a statement released by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Thursday, President William Ruto nominated the duo to serve in the ministry which is headed by Ababu Namwamba.

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke serves as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports.

Korir, a Boston Marathon winner in 2012 served as Cheranganyi MP from 2013-2017 on the United Republican Party ticket which was headed by Ruto, then Deputy President. He won the Boston Marathon in April 2012 in a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.

He had previously won the Los Angeles Marathon in 2009 and 2010, the first back-to-back winner there in eight years.

On the other hand, Kanyi served as Starehe MP in the last parliament on a Jubilee ticket but didn’t defend his seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Before joining parliament, he was an artist who was a household name in the music sector and is remembered for songs such as Kigeugeu, Kipepeo and Huu Mwaka.

If the nomination of the duo is approved by the Selection Committee of the National Assembly, led by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, then they will be sworn into office.

The committee is expected to release an interview schedule for all the 50 who made the cut to serve as CAS in various ministries.