Olympic characters face competition in mascot-mad Japan

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Olympic mascot tradition stretches back to Munich in 1972, when a dachshund called Waldi became the first official Games mascot.
  • In the land of Hello Kitty and Pokemon, adorable creatures give a friendly face to private businesses and public institutions alike, and the most successful have full-on celebrity status.

Tokyo, Japan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. From homeless kid to NBA champion: Giannis completes dream journey

  2. Cheers, fireworks as Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympic Games

  3. Two athletes to miss Tokyo Olympics with Covid

  4. Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

  5. Agala, Makokha battle sweltering Tokyo heat

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.