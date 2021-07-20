Olympics actually kick off Wednesday, in Sapporo!

Japan Olympic Museum

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on July 20, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
 

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Race walking competitions will take place on August 5 and 6, respectively. The women’s marathon will be held on August 7, followed by the men’s event on August 8.
  • The marathon events are scheduled to start at 7am local time in a bid to beat potential heat.

In Tokyo, Japan

