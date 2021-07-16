No flag, no anthem, but Russia Olympic chief still wants Tokyo medals

Stanislav Pozdnyakov

In this file photo taken on December 24, 2019 Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov holds a press conference in Moscow on December 24, 2019 following meetings with the Russian anti-doping agency to discuss Russia's doping ban from major sport competitions. Russia aims at 50 medals during the Olympic Games of Tokyo, explained the boss of its Olympic committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdniakov to the AFP, and that in spite of the "unjust" sanctions depriving the Russian sportsmen of their flag and anthem because of a vast scandal of doping.

Photo credit: Alexander Nemenov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Still, Stanislav Pozdnyakov wants his Olympians to haul home dozens of medals.
  • Pozdnyakov's goal about shoulders up to the 56 podium spots Russian athletes won in Brazil five years ago, but pales in comparison to the London Games when they returned with 82.

Moscow, Russia

