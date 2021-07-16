Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

No fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown

Kenya Lionesses

National women's rugby team players (from left) Christabel Lindo, captain Philadelphia Olando, Cynthia Atieno and Grace Adhiambo during training at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in the city and most venues hosting competitions elsewhere in the country.
  • And Olympic participants from athletes to media face a range of anti-virus measures including regular testing and limits on their movement.

Tokyo, Japan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Shock as Ugandan Olympic athlete goes missing in Japan

  2. Kenyan striker Esse Akida returns to Europe

  3. Rovanpera takes narrow lead in Estonia Rally opener

  4. No fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown

  5. Kenya Lionesses play hosts Rwanda in semis

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.