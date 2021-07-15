Virus hits Japan hotel hosting Brazilian Olympians

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks to the media after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on July 14, 2021.

  • The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that of over 8,000 people who arrived between July 1 and 13, just three tested positive after arrival and were isolated.
  • IOC chief Thomas Bach also pledged "not to bring any risk" to Japan with the Games, which open on July 23.

