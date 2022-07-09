New dates for KVF National League play-offs

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League men's play-offs have been rescheduled to July 29 to 31 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor arena in Nairobi.

The event had previously been set for July 22 to 24.

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), 2016 champions Kenya Prisons and newbies Trailblazers will compete in the three-day event where the top two teams at the end of the competition will book automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championships.

GSU, KPA, Prisons and TrailBlazers qualified for the play-offs after the completion of the regular season last weekend at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The schedule of the matches however remains unchanged with the paramilitary side getting their title defence underway with a clash against nemesis Prisons on July 29 at 1pm. KPA will take on Blazers in the second match at 3pm.

GSU will then play Blazers who are coached by Geoffrey Omondi the next day before Prisons host KPA in the other match.

On July 31, GSU will square it out with KPA who upset them in the regular season 3-0 before Prisons battle Blazers.

Elsewhere, uncertainty surrounds the KVF National elections scheduled for July 30 at Nyayo National Stadium.

KVF National Executive Committee Saturday held a meeting to brainstorm on the federation's readiness to hold the polls.

The federation last month conformed to Sports Act 2013, where its branches would now be county-based.

An official who was in the meeting but sought anonymity said the polls might fail to take off.