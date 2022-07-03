Volleyball: GSU down Kenya Prisons as regular season ends

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) Sunday reigned supreme over their local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-23,25-18,25-16) as the final leg of the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League ended at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

With the completion of the regular season, GSU, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Prisons and newcomers TrailBlazers qualified for the play-offs scheduled for later this month at a yet to be decided venue.

GSU and KPA finished joint top on the standings with 40 points from 15 matches, Kenya Prisons are third with 37 points, while TrailBlazers are fourth with 36 points from 15 matches.

At the same time, Vihiga County defeated Nyanza Prisons 3-0 (25-14,25-15,25-20).

Vihiga were awarded a walkover courtesy of Central Prisons during the sixth leg last weekend before they won against Nyanza Prisons.

Vihiga finished season second from bottom behind winless Central Prisons.

In the match pitting Prisons against GSU, Prisons were first off the blocks leading 5-3 and 13-10 as middle blocker Rodgers Kipkirui, Jairus Jepkosgei and Kevin Maiyo combined well upfront to extend their lead to 18-14.

Simon Kipkorir, Brian Melly and Naftali Chumba then collected few scores for the paramilitary side to close gap to 21-19.

But the Prisons' technical bench made untimely substitutions resting setter Maiyo and Jepkosgei for experienced pair of Daniel Kiptoo and Michael Chemos.

The tactic backfired as GSU overtook their opponents 23-22 before they took the 25-23.

In the second set, a recharged GSU picked off from where they left to lead 5-3 before both teams tied at 8-8. GSU later pulled away 18-14.

A visibly disoriented Prisons offered little resistance as they trailed 15-21 before they lost the set 25-18.

In the early stages of the third set, both teams posted poor services as GSU took slim 5-4 and 10-9 leads.

Poor reception was Prisons' undoing as their opponents stretched their lead to 17-12 as Shadrack Misiko, Naftali Chumba and Abiud Chipchirchir powered GSU to a 21-15 lead before they won the set 25-16.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they had no choice but to play per their standards.

“We are the defending champions and we had to confirm our status. Matches against Prisons have always been tricky, but I’m happy we overwhelmed them. We are on course to defend our league title,” said Tarus.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho offered, "The players failed to soak in the pressure and mentally we were weak after we allowed our opponents back in the game in the first set where we had taken a comfortable lead.